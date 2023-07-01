Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: anime expo, Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Announced At Anime Expo 2023

Bandai Namco made a surprise reveal during Anime Expo 2023, as we now know Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash is on the way for PC and console.

Bandai Namco made their first of what sounds like several video game reveals during Anime Expo 2023, as we're getting Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash. The reveal took place during the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase panel earlier today, in which the company went over some content that they have coming up from specific titles tied to anime series. The announcement kind of came out of nowhere, as many reports from the floor reported that the move was unexpected, but it was apparently a delightful surprise to those in attendance. We got more info on the game for you below, along with screenshots, a trailer, and a quote from the team on the game. No release date info was provided, just that it will eventually be out on PC and all three major consoles.

"Jujutsu Kaisen, known for its serialization in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, is getting its first console game! In this two vs. two action game, aim for new heights by mastering the Cursed Techniques of powerful Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits! Choose your partner and create unique combinations that both complement your play style and showcase the different cursed techniques each character possesses. Strengthen your cursed techniques through exhilarating battles, defeat your opponents, and… domain expansion…?!"

"The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations."

"With its unique and compelling storyline and focus on intense action, Jujutsu Kaisen is the perfect anime to make the leap to video games," said Misaki Kai, producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. "Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash stays true to its source material, taking players into this amazing anime universe to live the story and experience the action for themselves."

