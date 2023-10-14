Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Arrives February 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash has been given a proper release date, as Bandai Namco shows off the different versions being made available.

Bandai Namco revealed that they now have a release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, along with different options for you to buy the game. First and foremost, we now know the game will arrive on February 2, 2024, so we're still a good four and a half months out. However, they have offered up four different options, ranging from the basic game all the way to a special edition you can only buy online, depending on how deep you want to get into the weeds on this one. We ave more info about it all for you here.

"In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, players will form two-character teams to fight in exhilarating and intense battles to defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Tokyo at Jujutsu High. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics, resulting in a wide range of powerful tag-team attacks, explosive combinations and more. "Cursed techniques" can be mastered by completing battles to increase each fighter's power level, which unlocks stronger attacks as they progress. Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash features over 15 playable fighters, including fan-favorite characters: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Gojo Satoru, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, Panda and the legendary King of Curses, Ryomen Sukuna."

Physical and Collector's edition pre-orders for Nintendo Switch are now available as well; Nintendo Switch digital pre-orders will be available at a later date. Details on the various editions of Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash are below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Standard Edition

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit set

Digital Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit set

DLC: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

Jujusta 2024 Baseball Mini-game

Digital Ultimate Edition

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit set

DLC: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

Jujusta 2024 Baseball Mini-game

Digital Artbook and Soundtrack

DLC: Anime End Theme 1 Outfit Set

Physical Collector's Edition

(sold exclusively through Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.'s online store)

Base Game

Pre-order Bonus: Jujutsu High First-Year Outfit set

Exclusive 12×22 Wall Scroll featuring Art by Gege Akutami

