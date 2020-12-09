SCUF Gaming Unveils Its First Gaming Headset With The SCUF H1

SCUF Gaming has launched a new product, as for the first time they have a gaming headset, which is being called the SCUF H1. A bit of a new direction for them as it's one of the first real influences we've seen since being incorporated into the CORSAIR brand. This is a wireless headset with a design that appears to be aimed more at console gamers, but it can still work with PC as well as mobile devices that still incorporate a 3.5mm jack. It's actually based on the tech of the VIRTUOSO headset from CORSAIR, but in the SCUF style, made to be more customizable. We have more details on it below as the headset currently sells for $130.

The SCUF H1's lightweight design is fully configurable and built for comfort, with immersive sound and a high-resolution interchangeable microphone to make crucial callouts that can be the difference between a victory or a loss. Every rustle of footsteps in a grassy field and every far-off missile strike is delivered with clear fidelity, almost doubling the audio frequency of most gaming headsets. The H1 is the result of a collaboration with new parent company CORSAIR, which acquired SCUF Gaming in 2019. Building on SCUF's heritage of customization, comfort, and performance, the H1 is available in two base colors with dozens of customizable features so players can express their style and even match their headset design to their favorite SCUF controller. Features include: High-bandwidth microphone with a removable and universal headphone jack provides wide dynamic range and superb vocal clarity (uni-directional or omni-directional options available)

Speaker tags allow for easy customization to keep your style fresh (30+ design options available)

Premium memory foam earpads deliver long-lasting comfort for long gaming sessions (Synthetic leather or hybrid options available)

Precision-tuned 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers deliver clear, high-quality sound in the heat of battle

Adjustable, synthetic leather headband conforms to the shape of your head

In-line volume control allows you to make on-the-fly adjustments without distracting you from your game