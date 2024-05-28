Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Jujutsu Kaisen, Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Reveals First DLC Pack

Bandai Namco has revealed a new DLC coming to Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, as players will get the first official pack this week.

Article Summary Bandai Namco announces first DLC for Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash.

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death DLC features new story and characters.

Free update includes new maps, outfits, and offline co-op mode.

Additional playable characters added to both DLC and free update.

Bandai Namco dropped new details this week for the first DLC pack to come to Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, as it will be released in a couple of days. The game is getting a free update that will put a number of new features into the game, along with some requested improvements. meanwhile, the DLC called Hidden Inventory/Premature Death will give players a new story, new characters, and additional content for those who wish to pay for it. You can read more below as it will be released on May 30.

Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash – Hidden Inventory/Premature Death

In this upcoming update, players can purchase the downloadable content titled Hidden Inventory/Premature Death which includes an additional scenario that covers content from season 2 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, outfits, customization items, and new playable characters: Satoru Gojo (Student), Suguru Geto (Student), and Toji Fushiguro. Additionally, a free update will be available for players that includes additional maps, outfits, offline co-op, enemies and new playable characters such as Mai Zen'in and Momo Nishimiya. Additional information on the paid downloadable content "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" is available below:

Additional scenario "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death"

Additional outfits with 4 color variations Satoru Gojo (Student) | Okinawa Getup Suguru Geto (Student) | Okinawa Getup Toji Fushiguro Clothes Satoru Gojo (Student) | Suit Suguru Geto (Student) | Suit

Additional customization items Title Nickname Menu Customization ("Hidden Inventory/Premature Death") Emblem Plate

Additional playable characters Satoru Gojo (Student) x 4 color variations Suguru Geto (Student) x 4 color variations Toji Fushiguro x 4 color variations



Additional information on the free update is available below:

Additional Maps Star Religious Group Headquarters Tombs of the Star, Main Hall

Additional Outfits Mai Zen'in | Jujutsu High Uniform B x 4 color variations

Offline Co-op | Addition of Enemies Satoru Gojo (Student) Suguru Geto (Student) Toji Fushiguro Mai Zen'in Momo Nishimiya

Additional Playable Characters with more coming soon Mai Zen'in x 4 color variations Momo Nishimiya x 4 color variations



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!