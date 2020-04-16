Jump Force Deluxe Edition Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco revealed today that they will be releasing Jump Force Deluxe Edition for the Nintendo Switch sometime this year. This version is basically everything wrapped into a single package as you're getting a roster of over 50 playable characters, all of them from 16 different Weekly Shonen Jump franchises, as well as all previously released DLC characters from the Season 1 Character Pass. You have the ability to create a team of three using whatever characters you would like from different teams as they fight off a brand new threat causing all of their worlds to collide. You also have the ability to create your own unique avatar to use in both Story and Versus Modes. You can check out more info about this edition below as well as a quote from the announcement, plus the trailer showing off the game on the Nintendo Switch. We have yet to hear when the game will come out, but we're guessing it will be sometime this summer.

"Play against friends and foes through both offline and online battles. A new offline 3 vs. 3 mode is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch version of Jump Force Deluxe Edition, allowing for six friends to each control a character and battle it out together. In this mode, each player controls a character on their team of three and will enter the fight when their character is tagged into the battle. Strategic thinking and knowing when to tag players in and out of the battle will be key to success.

"The casual pick up and play nature and multiplayer focus of Jump Force Deluxe Edition lends itself perfectly to Nintendo Switch," said Stephen Akana, Senior Brand Manager for Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "The large roster of players, explosive battles, and new features means limitless fun for players."

The Jump Force Character Pass 2 has also been announced today for all versions of the game for $17.99. Character Pass 2 will come with five new playable characters, the first being Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia, and the rest coming from the following manga franchises: YuYu Hakusho, Hunter X Hunter, Bleach, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. More information regarding Character Pass 2 will be released at a later date.