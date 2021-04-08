Jump Force Releases Two New Trailers For Giorno Giovanna

Things are looking to get more bizarre in Jump Force as we're now seeing footage of Giorno Giovanna before they arrive in the game. As you might suspect, he's coming in with all of the glory and prestige you might expect from the character. Along with a bit of arrogance about his own prowess. The Passione boss will arrive in all his golden glory to strike a pose alongside the rest of the game's roster (including a few characters from his own franchise) as paid DLC on April 13th. If you happen to have the Characters Pass 2, you'll be able to get early access to the character beginning April 9th. The company released two different trailers for you to check out of Giorno in action, the first one being a launch trailer for the character as he talks a little bit and you see him duke it out a little. The second one is a straight-up gameplay trailer that will highlight some of his best moves and give you an idea of what kind of power you'll have when you throw the character into the fight. We have a few more details below on his arrival, but do enjoy the videos.

Giorno Giovanna, the progeny of DIO by way of Jonathan Joestar's body, joins the game's playable roster this spring. Opponents who come face-to-face with Giorno's seemingly invincible Gold Experience Requiem Stand are forever reminded that their attacks are simply useless. Giorno is the fifth and final member of Jump Force Characters Pass 2, which also features the currently available Shoto Todorok, Meruem, Hiei, and Yoruichi Shihoin. By purchasing Characters Pass 2 for $17.99, players will immediately obtain Shoto Todoroki, Meruem, Hiei, and Yoruichi Shihoin, as well as gain early access to Giorno Giovanna starting April 9. Each character may also be purchased separately for $3.99.