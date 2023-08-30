Posted in: Games, Limited Run Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, Limited Run Games

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection Announced

Remember all of the classic Jurassic Park video games that came out when it was first popular? All of them are returning for a collection.

Retro gamers rejoice! Limited Run Games has revealed they will be releasing multiple versions of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection. This is, simply put, the ultimate tribute to the classic '90s titles that were created for the NES, Game Boy, and SNES, when you couldn't walk ten feet without finding something with the JP logo slapped on the side of it. You're getting every version of two specific titles: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues, wholly restored from their original version and made slightly better for modern consoles. Pre-orders will begin on September 1st for digital and physical editions, the latter of which will have three options: the Standard Edition, the Classic Edition (looking like a VHS box), or the Prehistoric Edition with a ton of extras. We got more info on all of them below.

"The physical editions of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection come in three-tiered editions: Standard, Classic, and Prehistoric. The Classic Edition evokes the original home release of the 1993 film and includes Limited Run's signature VHS-style case, inspired by the iconic slipcover and the original VHS cassette. This edition includes a physical copy of the Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection and a beautiful SteelBook featuring all-new Jurassic Park-inspired art."

"Fans who purchase the Prehistoric Edition get everything that comes in the Classic Edition plus a poster, an acrylic lamp featuring interchangeable inserts of an 8-bit Velociraptor and the game logo, mini replica cartridges of the classic games included in the collection, Dr. Alan Grant's ID badge, and a soundtrack. This is included in a box inspired by classic Jurassic Park toy packaging. These physical collector's editions were thoughtfully designed to celebrate the legacy of the iconic film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment and the love the Limited Run and Carbon teams share for the blockbuster franchise and the amazing games it has inspired."

