Jurassic World Evolution 2 Celebrates Second Anniversary

Celebrate the second anniversary of Jurassic World Evolution 2 in style with a special statue of Jurassic Park's founder, John Hammond.

Frontier Developments showed off their plans to celebrate the second anniversary of Jurassic World Evolution 2 with a special statue. It might look a tad familiar as they have created the John Hammond statue from the first Jurassic World film, only now you can put it wherever you see fit in your park. It will only be around for a limited time; however, it is available across PC and consoles for everyone to get right now.

"In celebration of two awe-inspiring years of Jurassic World Evolution 2, players can now enjoy a free base-game update, which introduces the bronze statue of John Hammond as seen in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment's much-loved film, Jurassic World. The free base-game update will introduce the bronze statue of John Hammond as players will be able to include a tribute to John Hammond's legacy within their own parks for guests to admire, whether they choose to faithfully recreate Hammond's original vision or build an entirely new environment for their prehistoric species. All players can now include a fitting tribute to John Hammond's legacy within their own parks for guests to admire, whether they choose to faithfully recreate Hammond's original vision, or build an entirely new environment for their prehistoric species."

"Jurassic World Evolution 2 is the much-anticipated sequel to Frontier's ground-breaking 2018 management simulation, Jurassic World Evolution, offering an all-new narrative campaign voiced by cast members from across the Jurassic World film franchise, exciting new features, four engaging game modes, and an expanded roster of awe-inspiring dinosaurs. Learn what it takes to be a park management master in Campaign mode, a compelling, original narrative that puts you at the heart of the action following the earth-shattering events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Work alongside iconic characters from the films, including Dr. Ian Malcolm (voiced by Jeff Goldblum) and Claire Dearing (voiced by Bryce Dallas Howard), and lead the efforts to control, conserve, and contain wild dinosaurs now rampaging across the USA."

