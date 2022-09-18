Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack Released

Frontier Developments released a brand new DLC pack for Jurassic World Evolution 2 as players can now access the Late Cretaceous Pack. The pack is currently on sale for $8 via PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This will bring about a number of new dinos to your park from what is considered one of the more interesting periods during the time of the dinosaurs. For those who don't buy the pack, the game also received a free update with some additional content thrown into the mix, but if you want the dinosaurs, you'll need to purchase the DLC. You can read more about it below and get the full details here.

Barbaridactylus, a flying hunter that lived towards the end of the era, takes its name from the Barbary Coast of North Africa, near to where it was discovered. With its magnificent head crest, Barbaridactylus will make a distinctive addition to even the most diverse of dinosaur parks. The extraordinary Alamosaurus, one of the largest dinosaurs ever to walk the earth, is also sure to impress. Its enormous size and huge defensive spines make this gargantuan herbivore a challenge for attacking predators.

While smaller in stature, Australovenator is equally as mesmerising. Characterised by a lightweight frame, extremely sharp teeth, and the ability to grab its prey with both claws, this speedy 6.5-foot carnivore is not to be underestimated. In addition, players can welcome the striking Styxosaurus to their lagoons, complete with three entrancing bioluminescent pattern colours that will transfix park guests. This ultra-streamlined marine reptile combines its sleek shape with large fins and powerful jaws to formidable effect.

The Jurassic World Evolution 2 PDLC launches alongside an exciting free update that brings existing players a range of new features and enhancements. This includes the chance to get creative with new lagoon customisation options, including placeable objects both above and below the water. Adding even more realism and presenting an extra challenge for park managers, escaped flying reptiles will now be able to cause damage to nearby helicopters. Players can also enjoy several quality-of-life updates including the ability to attribute negative traits, enjoy infinite trait points in Sandbox mode and explore new lighting colour options to add to their parks.