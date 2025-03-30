Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dino Rocket, Fireshine Games, Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers

Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers Announces Full Release For April

After being in Early Access for over a year, Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers will finally see the full game come out next week

Article Summary Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers leaves Early Access, full release on in early April, for Steam.

Explore a mysterious land, collect 180+ Kādomon, and build the ultimate auto-battling team.

Combine abilities for powerful combos; evolve Kādomon to their super-strong hyper forms.

Discover secrets and use Money Berries to enhance your team and tackle elite enemies.

Indie game developer Dino Rocket and publisher Fireshine Games have confirmed the full release of Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers is happening next week. The game was originally dropped into Early Access last March, allowing players to experience the roguelike auto-battler that has you fighting and collecting unique creatures to face off against each other to form a team of battlers to take on bigger bosses. Now we know the full version will launch on April 7, 2025, for Steam. A new trailer was released with the news, which we have for you here.

Kādomon: Hyper Auto Battlers

Welcome to the world of Kādomon, a mysterious land where cute and quirky monsters roam freely. Journey through randomly generated regions, battling and collecting Kādomon on your quest to be the best! There's 180+ monsters to add to your Kādodex, and each Kādomon has two super rare misprints to discover! It's up to you to build the ultimate unstoppable team in this adventure of automated battles. All Kādomon have special characteristics, such as activated abilities, passive abilities, and different typings (there are 12 types in total!). Synergize your Kādomon's attacks and create a super-effective combo of monsters. Grow even stronger with every battle by leveling up and evolving your team! Once fully evolved, every Kādomon has the chance to get HYPER! Acquire very rare items that allow your Kādomon to break their limits and discover a hyper-powerful 4th form!

With brand new designs and souped-up stats, you'll be able to tackle the greatest of challenges. Battle your team against elite enemies and bosses. Get your team ready to fight against MEGA opponents, and unlock brand new Kādomon if you win! Remember, there is always a greater foe to test your strength! The Kādomon world is bustling with secrets, including random events that will change the tide of battle! Experiment with different items and monsters, Kadomon might evolve in different ways, and if you're lucky you might just encounter a Legendary Kādomon to join your team… In between battles, take a mosey around Shonkkas Shop! Here, you can use the Money Berries you've earned to buy new Kādomon and items. Held items are incredibly useful as they give you permanent buffs or powerful single-use effects when used wisely!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!