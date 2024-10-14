Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Karate Survivor

Karate Survivor Confirms PC Release Near Month's End

The brand-new '80s action indie game Karate Survivor has been conmfirmed for release on PC via Steam near the end of October

Article Summary Karate Survivor, an '80s action indie game by Alawar, launches on PC via Steam at end of October 2024.

Engage in improvised combat with diverse items and master unique fighting combos for strategic play.

Manipulate environments to defeat enemies; face diverse locations and fearsome boss battles.

Experience fast-paced, intense battles inspired by classic action movies; unleash your martial arts prowess.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar confirmed their '80s action martial arts game Karate Survivor will be released at the end of October. The team only revealed the title a few months ago, as you'll play the hero in almost every kung-fu flick you've watched from 40 years ago, taking out all sorts of bad guys across the city. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on October 30, 2024.

Karate Survivor

In Karate Survivor, use anything from a plastic flamingo to a mop handle to wipe out your foes. Master a vast library of attacks and unleash bone-crunching combos to take down your foes. Environmental manipulation is key to survival. Push objects, trigger scaffolding collapses, or slam them with a microwave door. Craft your own fighting style in Karate Survivor, with hundreds of attacks at your disposal. Chain together up to six moves in unique combos to fit your strategic approach. Explore diverse environments, each offering distinct challenges and combat items. Conquer fearsome bosses in each zone, pushing your martial arts prowess to the limit.

Improvised Combat: Use whatever you can get your hands on to defeat your enemies. From plastic flamingos to mop handles, even a child's toy hammer can be deadly in the right hands.

Use whatever you can get your hands on to defeat your enemies. From plastic flamingos to mop handles, even a child's toy hammer can be deadly in the right hands. Environmental Warfare: Manipulate your surroundings to your advantage. Push objects at enemies, bring down scaffolding, or slam them with a microwave door.

Manipulate your surroundings to your advantage. Push objects at enemies, bring down scaffolding, or slam them with a microwave door. Dynamic Combos: Hundreds of different attacks allow you to create unique combinations of up to six attacks tailored to your fighting style. Experiment and discover the most effective combos.

Hundreds of different attacks allow you to create unique combinations of up to six attacks tailored to your fighting style. Experiment and discover the most effective combos. Progression and Mastery: Collect experience to unlock and master new permanent techniques and skills between runs, making each playthrough more rewarding.

Collect experience to unlock and master new permanent techniques and skills between runs, making each playthrough more rewarding. Diverse Locations and Boss Battles: Battle through various areas, each with its own distinct features and items for combat. Face powerful bosses in each location, testing your skills to the limit.

Battle through various areas, each with its own distinct features and items for combat. Face powerful bosses in each location, testing your skills to the limit. Fast-Paced Runs: Immerse yourself in rapid, intense street battles. Test your martial arts skills and survival instincts in action-packed showdowns that pay homage to the adrenaline-fueled scenes of action movies, ensuring you're always on the edge of your seat.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!