Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound
Our Kartana Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you use Fire-type Pokémon to exploit this Ultra Beast's double weakness in Adventures Abound.
A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Kartana in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.
Top Kartana Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kartana counters as such:
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare
- Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.
- Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn
How Many Pokémon GO Trainers Are Needed?
Kartana can be defeated with two trainers due to its double weakness to Fire-types, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
Kartana cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kartana will have a CP of 2101 in normal weather conditions and 2626 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
