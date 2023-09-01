Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Kartana, pokemon

Kartana Raid Guide For Pokémon GO: Adventures Abound

Our Kartana Raid Guide for Pokémon GO will help you use Fire-type Pokémon to exploit this Ultra Beast's double weakness in Adventures Abound.

A new Season of Pokémon GO has begun. It's called Adventures Abound, and it kicks off with an unusual September loaded with exciting content, including the release of Paldean Pokémon and Ultra Unlock bonuses. When it comes to Raids, we have the return of Ultra Beasts in Tier Five Raids, returning Megas in Mega Raids, and Zapdos with their Shadow Shiny release in Shadow Legendary Raids all Season. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Kartana in Tier Five Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Kartana Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Kartana counters as such:

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Shadow Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Shadow Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Mega Charizard X: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Shadow Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kartana with efficiency.

Apex Purified Ho-Oh: Incinerate, Sacred Fire+

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Darmanitan: Fire Fang, Overheat

Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Entei: Fire Fang, Overheat

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Charizard: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Emboar: Ember, Blast Burn

How Many Pokémon GO Trainers Are Needed?

Kartana can be defeated with two trainers due to its double weakness to Fire-types, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Kartana cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Kartana will have a CP of 2101 in normal weather conditions and 2626 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!