KartRider Rush+ Releases Season 17 With Jurassic Theme The latest season of KartRider Rush+ has been released on mobile platforms, bringing in a Jurassic theme to the insane races.

Nexon has released the latest season for KartRider Rush+, as players will now encounter a few dinosaurs on Jurassic Island. Players now have access to a brand new track that comes with its own set of obstacles and challenges that are themed around dinosaurs. As well as new challenges, new karts to collect, new modes to explore, a special event for Super Batteries, Museum Entry Ticket rewards, and more. We got the details and the latest trailer for it all below.

New Highlight Kart "Gallant Knight" – "Gallant Knight," features a sleek, noble look and explosive speed. Only obtainable at the "Knight Center," players can choose from one of "Gallant Knight's" two designs: Golden or Steel.

– "Gallant Knight," features a sleek, noble look and explosive speed. Only obtainable at the "Knight Center," players can choose from one of "Gallant Knight's" two designs: Golden or Steel. New "Sim Mode" Content – Nexon unveiled new content for "Sim Mode," including the ability for players to challenge opponents in team races with friends during "Team Relays." In "Elite Challenge," players will confront a powerful boss character in a ruthless battle in hopes of obtaining an item to activate an exclusive kart.

– Nexon unveiled new content for "Sim Mode," including the ability for players to challenge opponents in team races with friends during "Team Relays." In "Elite Challenge," players will confront a powerful boss character in a ruthless battle in hopes of obtaining an item to activate an exclusive kart. KartRider Rush+ Legend Tier Rewards – Players can now receive "Nickname Spray Choice Pack," "Exclusive Title" and more upon achieving the Legend Tier five times consecutively.

– Players can now receive "Nickname Spray Choice Pack," "Exclusive Title" and more upon achieving the Legend Tier five times consecutively. "Free Super Batteries" Event – From Wednesday, January 11 until Sunday, January 22, "Lucky Star Jewel," "30 Batteries," "Lucky Star Jewel Lottery Box" and more can be obtained by completing quests such as logging in and participating in ranked races. At the same time, players will be able to get a "Stamp" for every first-ranked race win, which can be exchanged for a new character, a 2023 "Turbo Crystal" and so on.

– From Wednesday, January 11 until Sunday, January 22, "Lucky Star Jewel," "30 Batteries," "Lucky Star Jewel Lottery Box" and more can be obtained by completing quests such as logging in and participating in ranked races. At the same time, players will be able to get a "Stamp" for every first-ranked race win, which can be exchanged for a new character, a 2023 "Turbo Crystal" and so on. "Museum Entry Ticket" Rewards – Other rewards include a "Museum Entry Ticket," which players can gain by logging in and participating in ranked races until Thursday, Feb. 2. "Museum Entry Tickets" can be exchanged for "Jurassic Museum Entrance (perm)," 500 "K-Coins," and more.