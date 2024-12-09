Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dinosaur Polo Club, Mini Motorways

Mini Motorways Releases New "Down Under" Update

Mini Motorways heads down under, literally. The game's latest content update brings players to several cities in Australia

Article Summary Mini Motorways' new update takes players to vibrant Australian cities, from Perth to the Gold Coast.

Experience the lush Cairns map, alongside all-new cinematic mode for mesmerizing city views.

Discover fresh daily challenges, new achievements, and performance improvements in this update.

Casey Lucas-Quaid expresses excitement for connecting across the Tasman Sea with the latest map.

Indie game developer and publisher Dinosaur Polo Club has released a new major update for Mini Motorways, this time taking things to an entirely new continent. Players will now be able to work their traffic magic in Australia, as the game will now present you with a number of cities from Perth to the Gold Coast. Each of them offers up its own challenges as you attempt to get the citizens in those cities to where they need to go without completely crashing out of the city in congestion. You can see more in the trailer above, as the update is now live.

Mini Motorways – Down Under

Between natural rainforest splendor and the Great Barrier Reef lies the tropical city of Cairns, Mini Motorways' first Australian map. Explorers will find themselves dreaming of sunshine sparkling off the Coral Sea while navigating this beloved coastal spot. As an additional holiday gift from the Mini Motorways team, experience an all-new cinematic mode designed to showcase each city in mesmerizing motion. Continue the journey Down Under and hop 'across the ditch' from Dinosaur Polo Club's hometown map of Wellington, New Zealand to see how they celebrate the holidays in the sunny Antipodes! Clear the city roads from Palm Cove to the Esplanade Lagoon, tunnel new and unexpected pathways, and check out new daily, weekly, and city challenges, fresh achievements, and various bug fixes and performance improvements.

"The team is stoked to reconnect with our neighbors across the Tasman Sea to bring our first Australian city to Mini Motorways. Cairns excited our map designers from the jump," said Casey Lucas-Quaid, Dinosaur Polo Club's Community Manager. "We hope our community is ready for a vacation across the ditch–we're going to enjoy our own holiday break and see you soon in the new year!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!