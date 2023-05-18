Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith Part 55: Zeraora Illustration Today's spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith shows this special expansion's two Zeraora Special Illustration Rare VMAX and VSTAR cards.

The Sword & Shield era of the Pokémon TCG has come to an end. Three years of expansions dedicated to the region of Galar, with some love for Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl's revitalization of Sinnoh and Pokémon Legends: Arceus's introduction of the ancient region of Hisui, have led to this moment. Crown Zenith, a special set celebrating the Sword & Shield era, was released on January 20th, 2023. It was primarily an adaptation of Japan's VSTAR Universe set and also featured a collection of cards that were cut from other English-language sets and more. Like other special sets including Champion's Path, Shining Fates, Celebrations, and Pokémon GO, Crown Zenith packs were found in specially branded products like Premium Collections and Elite Trainer Boxes rather than booster boxes. This set featured the Galarian Gallery subset, which introduced Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares, originally called "Art Rares," to the hobby, which set the standard for the following Sword & Shield era, which used these card types as their primary Secret Rares. In today's installment of this Crown Zenith spotlight, let's take a look at more cards from the Galarian Gallery subset.

There is both a Zeraora VSTAR Special Illustration Rare and a Zeraora VMAX Special Illustration Rare in Crown Zenith. The VMAX here shows some of the Pikaclones enjoying the towering size of Zeraora in its Dynamax form. Pachirisu and Emolga are cuddling up and resting on its fur, while Togedemaru is struggling to climb up Zeraora due to its own rotund form. This card is illustrated by aoki who has been contributing to the Pokémon TCG since Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance. You may recognize aoki's work from Zacian V Character Super Rare or Frosmoth Character Rare from that set. Most recently, aoki contributed a Mismagius Illustration Rare to Japan's Triplet Beat, which will likely show up in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved.

Now, the VSTAR. This beautifully intricate Special Illustration Rare is illustrated by Ligton, who first began to contribute to the Pokémon TCG with this year's Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. You may recognize Ligton's evocative style from the Umbreon V Character Super Rare from Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, which paired the Dark-type Eeveelution with Karen, or the cute Mimikyu card from Sword & Shield – Lost Origin. We have yet to see Ligton contribute during the Scarlet & Violet era.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Galarian Gallery subset. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.