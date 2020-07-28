Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Is Getting Summer-Themed Skins

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios revealed a new set of summer skins coming to Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath that look mighty odd and fun. The company has been rather quiet after the release of the Aftermath storyline, as we're sure they're taking some time to themselves and waiting for wave after wave of Mileena requests hitting their social media ever since. Because the thing everyone is basically waiting for them to announce is the next Kombat Pack. But in the meantime, the team is releasing a new set of skins for you to dress up your favorite fighter as, and some of these go from being classy to practical to star spangle bannered. Are you can see from the image below, the first set of skins will be summer themed for July. You're getting Kitana dressed in seasonal Edenian attire as "Endless Summer Kitana," as well as Baraka setting up thew BBQ as "Off the Bone Baraka," and Erron Black getting way too patriotic for his own good as "Fireworks Erron Black."

This "Summer Heat" skin pack will go live on the servers on August 6th for you to purchase. According to the devs, the next pack will be called the "Klassic Femme Fatale Skin Pack" August 25th, which we're guessing will include costumes for three of the women that look like some of their older MK appearances. Then they'll be releasing the All Hallows' Eve Skin Pack on October 8th with some Halloween-themed looks. Along with all this, you can snag the "Thanks A Million" Johnny Cage skin with him donning gold attire. More info will be released about the other packs at a later date. So while we're not getting any immediate news about new characters, at least we're getting content to tide us over.