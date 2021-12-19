Hunt: Showdown Launches Their Winter Solstice Event

Prime Matter and Crytek have released a new holiday event Hunt: Showdown as players will be able to experience the cols Winter Solstice. The event kicked off this past Wednesday as Hunters will be spending their time in the dark, cold winters in the bayou. Those who take part in the event will be able to claim several rewards as they are doing this last event before their next DLC, "The Lawless", will be released for the game next month. We have a complete rundown of everything you can do during this event along with the trailer showing off some of the fun activities and things you can do for the next couple of weeks.

Hunt: Showdown maps will feature Solstice Tributes until Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022; players should destroy these to gather event points. As with previous events, investigating clues, rifts, and looting hunter corpses will also add to the points haul. Event boosters – called Chary's Contracts – will be available to aid event point collection and Dark Sight range. Legendary Weapons The Winfield 1873 Swift 'Mountain King,' Cavalry Saber 'Corvus,' and Quad Derringer 'Evergreen,' along with the legendary consumable Fire Bomb 'Spirit of Yule,' are also up for grabs. To help Hunt: Showdown players get even more into the holiday spirit, the next DLC "The Lawless" will be available on Steam from Tuesday, Dec. 14th, and on consoles from Thursday, Dec. 16; featuring the Legendary Hunter 'The Gunslinger' and Legendary Weapons Winfield M1873 Aperture 'The Accomplice' and the Scottfield Revolver "Felon's Six." Those looking for a soundtrack to their Winter Solstice hunting can now download Port Sulphur Band's new album from Hunt: Showdown, The Sinners Songbook. The Winter Solstice rewards include: Legendary Throwing Axe 'Calling Bird'

Legendary Quad Derringer 'Evergreen'

Legendary Fire Bomb 'Spirit of Yule'

Legendary Winfield 1873 Swift 'Mountain King'

Legendary Cavalry Saber 'Corvus'

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Winter Solstice I Event Teaser (https://youtu.be/yWbMtCLNoxQ)