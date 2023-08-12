Posted in: Annapurna Interactive, Games, Video Games | Tagged: cardboard computer, Kentucky Route Zero

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Is Coming To PS5 & XSX

Those of you playing next-gen consoles who wanted to play Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition will get your chance this week.

Annapurna Interactive and developer Cardboard Computer confirmed this week that Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition is coming to both Xbox Series X|S and PS5. The game is pretty much what you would think it is, as you're getting the complete game with all of the updates and additional content added since launch all in one package. Optimized for 4K and the bonuses that both consoles provide to gamers. What's more, you won't have to wait long for it to come out, as they will release it on August 17th, 2023. We got more info from the devs and the trailer below.

"At twilight in Kentucky, as bird songs give way to the choir of frogs and insects, familiar roads become strange, and it's easy to get lost. Those who are already lost may find their way to a secret highway winding through underground caves. The people who live and work along this highway are themselves a little strange at first but soon seem familiar: the aging driver making the last delivery for a doomed antique shop; the young woman who fixes obsolete TVs surrounded by ghosts; the child and his giant eagle companion; the robot musicians; the invisible power company lurking everywhere, and the threadbare communities who struggle against its grip."

"Kentucky Route Zero is a magical realist adventure game in five acts, featuring a haunting electronic score, and a suite of hymns and bluegrass standards recorded by The Bedquilt Ramblers. Rendered in a striking visual style that draws as much from theater, film, and experimental electronic art as it does from the history of video games, this is a story of unpayable debts, abandoned futures, and the human drive to find community. Originally published episodically over a span of years, the game now includes all five acts along with the "interludes," which were originally published separately. It has also been painstakingly localized for French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Spanish (both European Spanish and Latin American)."

