Kentum Releases First Post-Launch Patch With New Content

Kentum has a new update out now that the game has been released, as the developers have added several new items and mechanics

Indie game developer Tlön Industries, with co-publisher Indienova and V Publishing, dropped the first post-launch update for Kentum this past week. Among the new additions are a new sprinkler system for the farms, a disintegrator, new materials for building, and other cool utilities. Plus its been given Steam Deck support if you wanna travel with it. We have more notes below as the update is now live.

Content Patch 1

Even though Kent slept for thousands of years, cloning yourself over and over again can be tiresome. Especially if you're tasked with rebuilding civilization. This content update delivers plenty of new additions, including full Steam Deck support, balancing and quality of life adjustments, a wealth of bug fixes, and more.

Full Steam Deck support

New "Sprinkler" machine to automate your drying Farm Plots

New "Disintegrator 1000" machine to help you discard your unneeded items

Plastic, limestone, stone, gold, platinum, trashium, and many more structure and platform materials added

New ramp platforms for base building and traversal

New outfits! Three pairs of swim shorts, a pair of transparent shorts, and everyone's favorite, jorts

New feature to allow you to drop stacks of items instead of individual items only

A new Quit option has been added to the pause menu

Kentum

As Kent, explore the abandoned and hostile world you now call home alongside your matter-of-fact robot companion, ORB. Gather resources, catalog new findings, and turn your knowledge into steel by building everything from bases and farms, and eventually, automated factories. However, you aren't entirely alone in this world, as unfriendly monsters lie waiting to snuff out your existence. While Kent is a clone who cannot permanently die, try to avoid biting the dust too often, as it's still a major inconvenience.

Explore, Scan, and Catalogue: Discover the wonders and the oddities of a vast, ever-changing world filled to the brim with fascinating flora, fauna, and climate events. Classify every animal, plant, and mineral in order to help you survive the passing seasons.

Craft it to the Limit: Use every material at your disposal to build your base. Start small by turning wood into coal, machine scraps into sheets of metal, and slowly but surely grow your base into a full-blown resource-generating machine that can rival any factory in the world.

Survive… or Not! You'll Be Cloned Anyways: Even though Kent will be revived endlessly, that doesn't change the fact that dying is a major drag. You'll need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes, and polish your cooking skills. Building your own farms and vivariums is your ticket to a steady source of nourishment.

Build the Home Base of Your Dreams: Expand your home base and create an automated system to allow you to streamline and optimize your productions while you are off exploring.

Traverse Exotic Locales in Style: From vibrant jungles to desolate ruins, traverse post-apocalyptic Earth with your hoverboard, hang glider, grappling hook, and more. It is up to you to maneuver with equal parts adventure and efficiency.

