Kerbal Space Program 2 Will Launch Into Early Access In February

Private Division and Intercept Games revealed that Kerbal Space Program 2 will finally be getting an Early Access release in February. We've been patiently waiting on this game for years ever since it was hyped up around the time of PAX West 2019, but the team have been working quietly in the background on it with few reports or leaks coming out. Now we'll finally get to see what the game is made of as it will drop in about four months onto Steam with an early playable version. The news came with a new trailer and the dev notes below for you to check out, as we now patiently wait for a confirmed date.

"After Kerbal Space Program 2 launches in Early Access, Intercept Games will release multiple game-changing features throughout the proceeding months. Some of the highlights to come include:

Next-Generation Technology: Players will unlock future technologies, allowing them to build at larger scales and use new fuels or propulsion systems. These capabilities will enable players to venture beyond the limits of the original Kerbolar System and into unexplored star systems.

Colonies: A highly requested and anticipated feature for the sequel, players will be able to locate and extract valuable resources, then use those materials to build custom bases on distant celestial bodies or in deep space. Players will need to add power generation, habitation, and vehicle assembly models to colonies, and then can use it as a low-gravity launch complex from which to embark on more ambitious journeys!

Interstellar Travel: KSP2 presents players with the challenge of interstellar navigation. They must venture across the gulf of interstellar space inside fusion-powered megaships capable of incredible speeds. Upon arrival at new star systems, they will be able to deploy landers and rovers to explore the planets waiting to be discovered.

Multiplayer: Players will be able to both cooperate and compete with friends to explore space together and achieve historic milestones in their own space race. Multiplayer unlocks endless potential for adventures, completists, and "unexpected" vehicle collisions!

Modding: Kerbal fans are keen to share the plethora of mods available for the original game, and Intercept Games plans to make the sequel even more mod-friendly by releasing additional developments aimed to support the modding community.

fans are keen to share the plethora of mods available for the original game, and Intercept Games plans to make the sequel even more mod-friendly by releasing additional developments aimed to support the modding community. And more: There will be plenty of quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, features, and more as the game develops in Early Access, so stay tuned for updates!