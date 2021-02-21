Killer Queen Black Comes To Xbox On February 23rd

Liquid Bit and BumbleBear Games will finally bring Killer Queen Black to Xbox consoles this Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. After already having successful runs on PC and Nintendo Switch, now players will be able to experience the game on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, as well as Xbox Game Pass if they decide to just play it online. There are no special additions to this version, you'll still be teaming up for arcade-inspired 4-v-4 battles through Xbox Live or local play, and it comes with all of the updates and upgrades that the previous versions have already received. But the fun part is that this version comes with cross-platform additions so you can battle it out against PC and Nintendo Switch players. You can check out the gameplay trailer below to see how it will play on the Xbox as we wait for Tuesday to come around for some epic battles.

Killer Queen Black, inspired by the hit arcade game, Killer Queen, let's you fight for your hive with three ways to win. Will you claim your victory by hopping on the snail, hoarding berries, or wiping out the enemy's queen? Attack, fly, and stay alive. If you are playing queen, you'll want to protect your hive and your workers. The responsibilities don't stop there, having a strategy in place will be beneficial, but you'll also need to be fluid and keen on your opposing team's strategy. Want responsibilities but rather hustle than dodge death? Workers excel in adaptability which makes them essential for carrying out game-winning objectives. Initially defenseless, workers collect berries and head to the hive, however, they can also boost their speed and become soldiers. These transformed workers wield maces, swords, shields, and laser rifles, to quickly become deadly aggressors.