Killing Floor 3 Reveals Brand-New July Launch Date

Afte rhaving been pushed back from its original release date, Killing Floor 3 has a new target date as the game aims for a July release

Article Summary Killing Floor 3 gets a new July release date after being delayed from its original March 2025 launch window.

Set in 2091, players join Nightfall to battle Horzine’s bio-engineered Zeds in a dystopian future world.

Enjoy 6-player crossplay co-op or go solo, fighting smarter, deadlier Zeds with revamped AI and tactics.

Customize weapons, use interactive environments, and experience intense gore with the enhanced M.E.A.T. system.

Indie game developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive has finally given Killing Floor 3 a new launch date, happening this July. Originally slated for March 2025, the game was pushed back a couple months ago after it was clear they weren't making the date. Now we know that they are planning to release the game on July 24 on PC for Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S. No new trailers or anything for this announcement, just us waiting to see if it comes out in a couple of months.

Killing Floor 3

The year is 2091, 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

