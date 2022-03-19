King Of Fighters AllStar Opens Street Fighter V Pre-Registration

Netmarble has officially opened up pre-registration for the Street Fighter V collaboration happening in The King Of Fighters AllStar. Along with SNK and Capcom, the preamble to this is one of thelongest we've seen for a fighting game crossover. Usually they would have announced that something cool was on the way and a few weeks later we'd have it. For some reason, they're going to drag every ounce of anticipation out of fans of both franchises as they took several weeks to get from announcement to here. And we're guessing several more will be on the way before we ever see any of the inconc characters drop into the game.

Those who pre-register will get some lovely bonuses for taking the time to do so, however, according to the info below, it looks like we're only going to be getting five characters from the franchise arriving in the game. Best fo luck to those of you looking to get in early whenever it arrives.

In addition to fan-favorites Ryu and Chun-Li, several new fighters will join the roster of beloved Street Fighter characters including M. Bison, Akuma and Luke. While the fans who pre-register will receive a 500 Ruby Coupon, the Collab Fighters Summon Ticket will be also particularly delivered on the day of the update. To learn more about the collaboration fighters and event activities, please sign up now via the official site. The King Of Fighters AllStar boasts fast-paced fighting action as players battle through waves of enemies, giant bosses, and rival fighter teams. The excitement is paired with cutting edge graphics, bold colors, and lightning-fast animations. In addition, this game features all of KOF's classic fighters from '94 to XIV, with more than 130 fighters available to collect, along with more to come with seasonal events, collaborations with popular IP such as, Samurai Shodown, Seven Knights, and more.