Kingdom Come: Deliverance Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Koch Media announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance is headed to Nintendo Switch under the newly-created Prime Matter label. Developed by Warhorse Studios, the game had been published by Deep Silver since it was released back in 2018. Now it appears as part of the move to help the new label establish itself, they are moving some games over to it for new releases to help get it established in the public eye a little. And it's a good game to have this experience with since the game wasn't supposed to come out on the Switch originally, but was mistakenly listed, and ever since people have been asking for it on the console. They'll get their wish sometime later this year, but for now, here's more info on the move.