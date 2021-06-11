Kingdom Come: Deliverance Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
Koch Media announced that Kingdom Come: Deliverance is headed to Nintendo Switch under the newly-created Prime Matter label. Developed by Warhorse Studios, the game had been published by Deep Silver since it was released back in 2018. Now it appears as part of the move to help the new label establish itself, they are moving some games over to it for new releases to help get it established in the public eye a little. And it's a good game to have this experience with since the game wasn't supposed to come out on the Switch originally, but was mistakenly listed, and ever since people have been asking for it on the console. They'll get their wish sometime later this year, but for now, here's more info on the move.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance for Nintendo Switch was born out of a "happy mistake." At the end of 2020, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition was announced for the PlayStation 4 in Japan. Due to a clerical error, the game was also listed for the Nintendo Switch, which at that time was not in the plans. The 'mistake' was fixed right away, but the information spread. However, the overwhelming feedback was eye-opening and an integral part in decision making later. Sabre Interactive, also a legacy studio of Koch Media, has proven on multiple occasions that they are the right partners for this endeavor to make the unthinkable thinkable, and were tasked with bringing Kingdom Come: Deliverance to the Nintendo Switch."It is amazing to see how much involvement and influence gamers worldwide can have on game development. The overwhelming feedback and fan reaction made us reconsider our opportunities and made us sit down with Sabre Interactive, who is the perfect candidate for this ambitious undertaking," said Tobias Stolz-Zwilling, PR Manager at Warhorse Studios.