Kingdom Eighties Confirms Mid-October Release On Mobile & Consoles

Have you been enjoying Kingdom Eighties on PC? Well, now you can experience it on mobile devices and consoles in just a few weeks.

Raw Fury and their development wing, Fury Studios, have revealed that Kingdom Eighties is coming to consoles and mobile devices in just a few weeks. Players will be getting the full version of the game that came out on PC, complete with all the updates made to date, just now on different platforms for your choice of gaming pleasure to experience this very '80s title. The game will be released on October 16, but until then, enjoy the trailer and more below.

"A stylish new spin on the hit Kingdom franchise, Kingdom Eighties is an epic adventure of micro-strategy and base-building wrapped in the neon-retro vibes of the '80s. As the Leader, a young camp counselor, you'll team up with new friends like the Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz to protect the town of Monarch from the relentless attacks of the mysterious Greed. Recruit neighborhood kids and assign them roles like soldiers and builders, use coins to build and expand your kingdom, and fortify it by raising walls and defensive turrets. But be ready – when night falls, the Greed will attack without mercy. Explore your town, unlock new mounts, discover powerful weapons and tech upgrades, and manage your resources wisely to survive."

