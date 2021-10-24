Kingdom Of The Dead Slated For January 2022 Release

Indie developer Dirigo Games revealed that they will be releasing Kingdom Of The Dead sometime in January 2022. The game will be published by a company going by the name of HOOK, which is a new publishing division from the Digital Bros Group, as they're currently aiming to have the game on PC via Steam on January 26th. If you haven't checked this one out yet, this is an old western title that mixes classic FPS action with a unique black and white pen and ink design style which creates a terrifying gameplay visual. We have more info about this one and the latest trailer for you below.

East Coast, North America, 19th Century. Agent Chamberlain, a professor turned Army General, now works for a secret government program known as GATEKEEPER. Their primary purpose is to defeat the newly empowered Death and his ever-growing army of the dead. After the war, Death's army swelled with new recruits from both sides. His newfound power allowed him to begin an offensive against a weakened overworld. Even now, he stages a covert invasion as he masses his monsters in the shadows of the city. As they prepare to rise up from hell and break through from the deepest wells, pits and crypts, only you, Agent Chamberlain, can find their exits and stop the spawn from entering your world. Unique black & white, hand drawn visuals partnered with classic FPS gameplay with different objectives at each difficulty level.

Hunt the undead hordes across remote locations along the US East Coast.

Equip 8 weapons and go toe to toe with over 22 undead enemies and face old school bosses.

Switch up your gameplay experience with a customizable colour palette and cheat code access.

Test your mettle and face off against a never-ending onslaught in the endless gameplay mode.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KINGDOM of the DEAD – Early 2022 announcement (https://youtu.be/eIHluef2ET4)