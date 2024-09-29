Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Fury Studios, Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns: Call of Olympus DLC Arrives In Early October

Kingdom Two Crowns: Call of Olympus has an official release date, as the DLC content will drop in the second week of October

Article Summary Kingdom Two Crowns expands with Call of Olympus DLC, launching October 8, 2024.

Face ancient gods and embark on an island-hopping quest for divine favor.

Features Greedified mythos, divine quests, and epic battles on Mount Olympus.

Explore new mounts, secrets, and enjoy unique cooperative play modes.

Indie Swedish publisher Raw Fury and developer Fury Studios have confirmed the release date for the next Kingdom Two Crowns DLC, Call Of Olympus. The team have confirmed that the content will officially drop on October 8, 2024, as the atmospheric side-scrolling strategy game will throw you into the path of ancient gods who would smite and mess with humanity on a whim. Along with the date reveal came a new trailer, which you can check out above.

Call Of Olympus

In Call of Olympus, players must defend and conquer the Greed to find out what waits on top of Mount Olympus. As the Monarch, gain access to the divine mountaintop by earning the favor of several gods. Players will embark on an island-hopping journey packed with unique challenges and puzzles to appease the gods and rise to victory on the mountain.

Greedified mythos and setting: Immerse yourself into an ancient Greek-inspired world in a pixel-perfect experience.

Seek the favor of the gods: Fulfill divine quests and earn powerful rewards.

Battle the Greed of epic scales: Build up to confront the threat that looms over Mount Olympus.

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom Two Crowns is a side-scrolling micro strategy game with a minimalist feel wrapped in a beautiful, modern pixel art aesthetic. Play the role of a monarch atop their steed and recruit loyal subjects, build your kingdom and protect it from the greedy creatures looking to steal your coins and crown. Explore the environments to discover new mounts and secrets hidden in the deep. But you don't have to rule alone! Introducing a cooperative play experience that is totally unique to Kingdom Two Crowns, monarchs can now choose between a classic solo experience or seek the assistance of a friend, working together locally or online, dropping in or out at will.

