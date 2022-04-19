Kirby Drops In For The Latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Nintendo revealed details of their latest Tetris 99 Maximus Cup as Kirby & The Forgotten Land will finally be making its appearance. We're a little surprised this one didn't happen weeks earlier to celebrate the game's release, but hey, we finally got it! This one will kick off on Friday, April 22nd, and run throughout the weekend as you will rack up points for a chance to snag some cosmetics for the game that are taken directly from the latest Switch title. We have the finer details of what you'll be doing below, but honestly, if you've played a Maximus Cup before, you already know what to do over the weekend to get all those sweet additions.

The Tetris 99 29th Maximus Cup event runs from 12 a.m. PT on April 22 to 11:59 p.m. PT on April 25. To participate, any Nintendo Switch Online member just needs to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by the Kirby & The Forgotten Land game. In the Kirby & The Forgotten Land game, which is available now, you'll join Kirby on a sweeping journey across a mysterious world packed with Waddle Dees to save and platforming challenges galore! As you explore vibrant 3D stages filled with the remnants of a past civilization, it won't be long before you face off with the fearsome Beast Pack. Luckily, Kirby can employ powerful Copy Abilities to win the day, including Mouthful Mode to inhale real-world objects and transform – like a car to zoom around, or a massive lightbulb to illuminate the dark. You can even sample a morsel of the game and play in two-player co-op mode with a demo right now in Nintendo eShop!