Knights Of Honor 2 Will Launch In Early December

THQ Nordic has finally put an official release date on Knights Of Honor 2: Sovereign while also releasing new videos showing off the game. Developed by Black Sea Games, the game is a massive upgrade from the original as you will take on the role of the newly crowned King of France. It will be up to you to lead your kingdom into a new era as England is knocking at your door yet again while also dealing with the inner turmoil of managing the land and the people in it without things going to chaos. The game will officially drop on December 6th, 2022, but before that, we have a new video for you to watch from the developers to check out down at the bottom.

"Well, well, well … there you are. Just crowned as King of France. It could be such a nice life now, but your royal court demands your attention: England is amassing troops in Aquitane – again! First, you'll send out a spy to find out what they are up to, and maybe to talk to some important nobles with rebellious ideas. For this, however, money is needed. A new trade agreement with Flanders will help. And, as if the English weren't nerve-wracking enough, that fool of a Pope is calling for a new crusade. Denying the request will cool down our relations… we need to send a cleric to Rome to negotiate. And now, bring in my marshalls, it's time to muster our armies and strike at the English. They will soon learn that challenging the mighty kingdom of France has consequences!

Choose your kingdom and be the king as you wrestle over control of Europe in this fresh take on medieval real-time grand strategy. Knights Of Honor 2: Sovereign includes all the depth players desire while being the gateway game to the grand strategy genre, presenting the world as a living, breathing miniature, alive and ripe for the taking. Choose your royal court carefully and determine the destiny of your people, be it riches, conquest, intrigue, trade, or defeat! Raise armies to defend your lands or take the war to the enemy – even jump into battle directly in action-packed RTS combat. The path is open: become the true Sovereign of your people."