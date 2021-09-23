Knockout City Reveals Season 3 Details With Latest Trailer

Electronic Arts and Velan Studio dropped a bunch of new details for Season 3 of Knockout City, including a brand new trailer. The new season will kick off on October 5th at 10am PT and will be called " H@CKeD" as part of the theme. This time around you'll be playing in a decommissioned jail yard off the coast called Lockdown Throwdown, as the world has been hacked by Z3R0, an all-seeing eye that monitors everything. From the billboards to TVs to the Brawlers' outfits. Season 3 will have a new story where you investigate just what Z3R0 is, along with the introduction of the Brawl Pass which will allow you to level up and unlock exclusive items. We got some of the shorthand notes below along with the trailer to show it off.

4 Brand New Playlists and Events – Dodgebrawlers will discover new modes and fresh twists on existing ones throughout the season. These events will award Holobux, XP, or event tickets that can be used to buy cosmetics in an event shop.

New Weekly Crew Contracts with 18 New and Exclusive Crew Cosmetic Rewards – Players can investigate the new Crew Cosmetic: Crew Horns, which are a set of unique and wild horns that play as your vehicle skids into view in the Match Intro cinematics. Additionally, new weekly Brawl Pass Contracts and new Training Level and Training Contracts are around every corner.

A New Map: Lockdown Throwdown – This abandoned jailyard still has some of its security systems online! Spotlight Drones patrol the prison, and any brawlers caught in their path will trigger a Security Turret that will pop up and fire a Cage Ball towards the player. This mechanic can be used to gain an advantage on an opponent out or to be purposefully spotted attempting to catch the Cage Ball to use against the opposing team.

The All-New Brawl Pass – Starting in Season 3, Street Rank won't be the only way you can level up and unlock exclusive cosmetics to show off on the field! Introducing: Brawl Pass! Brawl Pass has 100 levels with unique rewards to score along the way. Levels unlock as you finish matches, earn XP, and complete Brawl Pass Contracts. Each week, you'll see 6 new weekly Brawl Pass Contracts that you can track progress on as you play, and leveling up will grant exclusive new Cosmetics, Crew Vehicles, Energy Drinks, Style Chips, Holobux and more!

Additional New Content – A new energy drink, player voices, Chonky locations, bundles and shop items and more.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Knockout City Season 3 — Hacked Launch Trailer (https://youtu.be/AxEUkemK56w)