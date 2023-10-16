Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: F1, F1 23, Formula 1

F1 23 Announces New F2 Season Has Been Launched

A brand new season has launched in F1 23, as F2 is active as we speak with new races, new liveries, new challenges and more.

EA Sports has launched a brand new season for F1 23, as players can dive into the F2 Season as we speak. The new content includes the 2023 roster of drivers and cars, along with renowned and rookie drivers for you to choose from, which includes Théo Pourchaire, Frederik Vesti, Ayumu Iwasa, Arthur Leclerc, and Enzo Fittipaldi. You'll also have the chance to participate in F2 events within multiple modes such as Career, F1 World, and Multiplayer. As part of the new season, you'll also get the new Sports Update which adds new sponsors, colors, vehicles, bodywork, and more than were added during the 2023 season. We have the dev notes below as the content is now live.

"We have collaborated closely with the Formula 1 teams to introduce our enhanced Sports Update. Each team has made unique modifications to the cars, which we have diligently recreated to ensure fans enjoy the most authentic F1 racing experience. Additionally, we are delighted to announce that players can now participate in the thrilling 14-round Formula 2 season, opening a new roster of competitors and challenges," said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters. Focusing on the plethora of changes made to each of the F1 teams throughout the season, the Sports Update varies from garage to garage and includes updates to sponsors, colors, vehicles, and bodywork. The Formula 2 2023 season, featuring renowned and rookie drivers including Théo Pourchaire, Frederik Vesti, Ayumu Iwasa, Arthur Leclerc, and Enzo Fittipaldi, promises action-packed races and intense competition. Players can participate in F2™ events within Career, F1 World, and Multiplayer modes."

"F1 23 players can look forward to more exciting additions this week. The recently announced 'Home Race' Haas livery, driver suit, and boots, designed for the team to use at the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Gran Prix 2023, will be awarded to those who beat the Nico Hulkenberg Scenario Event from October 17 to 23. "We are excited to be celebrating a home race week with this collaboration with EA Sports F1 23, a first for us as a team. EA Sports have been great to work with, and we hope the players enjoy completing the challenge to access our special livery," Mark Morrell, Director of Marketing, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team. Another team's car livery will also be added to the game later in the week. Driver Ratings will be updated on October 19 to better represent real-life performances in Singapore, Japan, and Qatar, and F1 Esports Series champions, including Lucas Blakeley, the reigning 2022 Formula 1 Esports Series Champion, will make their debut as My Team Icons from today."

