Galarian Weezing Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Crackling Voltage Galarian Weezing Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: The Crackling Voltage features this Shiny-capable Pokémon in Tier Three raids.

The upcoming Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO is bringing a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is the release of Shiny Tapu Koko in Tier Five Raids, as well as the return of Mega Aerodactyl to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down the Galarian Weezing in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Galarian Weezing Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Galarian Weezing counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Hoopa Unbound: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Shadow Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Metagross: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Galarian Weezing with efficiency.

Lunala: Confusion, Psychic

Alakazam: Confusion, Psychic

Hoopa Confined: Confusion, Psychic

Espeon: Confusion, Psychic

Jirachi: Confusion, Doom Desire

Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Earthquake

Dialga: Metal Claw, Iron Head

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Earthquake

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Galarian Weezing can be defeated with one Trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Galarian Weezing can currently be encountered in its Shiny form, which is likely boosted but not currently known.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!