Kodansha Game Lab Reveals Three New Games & Updates Another

Kodansha Game Lab updates Children's Garden while also revealing three new games: Wabisabi SushiDerby, 1999TOKOYO Building, and 4DEAD

Article Summary Kodansha Game Lab announces three new indie games and updates Children's Garden's release window.

Wabisabi SushiDerby introduces a quirky sushi racing simulation for PC and Nintendo Switch.

1999TOKOYO Building is a horror adventure featuring Live2D characters and tense coworker dynamics.

4DEAD is a fast-paced roguelike where players must eat quickly to survive just four seconds at a time.

Indie game publisher Kodansha Game Lab took time over the weekend to update players on a game they've already revealed, while also announcing three new games on the way. First off, we learned that Children's Garden is now being set up for a Spring 2026 release, although they have yet to lock down a final date. Meanwhile, three new games debuted, all of which look like they'll be coming sometime in 2026, as we got our first looks at Wabisabi SushiDerby, 1999TOKOYO Building, and 4DEAD. All of which are still in Japanese, so we can only hope they all get language support. You can read more and check out trailers for all four titles here.

Children's Garden

Seek eternal rest by stacking stones in a bizarre point & click horror puzzle game developed by Wellness Mechanism. Pile up a makeshift path out of purgatory by stacking toys atop one another, and avoid demons hellbent on toppling nearby towers.. Keep physics in mind while balancing multiple shapes, clear a variety of stages to earn additional lifespans, and question the meaning of existence itself while fashioning enough towers to earn eternal rest.

Wabisabi SushiDerby

Become a sushi chef and raise rambunctious, pixelated sushi to race around the sushi restaurant. Select from multiple types of sushi — each with its own powerups — and combine their raw base stats with more than 40 distinct skills and numerous ingredients with special powers. Sit back as the sushi competes! Cheer at the perfect moment to trigger a speed boost, and avoid hungry customers' looming chopsticks that can end the race in an instant. Cook the competition in the world's first-ever sushi racing simulation created by Itamae Studio, coming to PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch in Spring 2026.

1999TOKOYO Building

Read body language and facial expressions with Live2D-animated characters, and try not to say the wrong thing to coworkers in a nostalgic horror adventure developed by Tokoyo Estate CO., LTD. When a crumbling amusement park becomes home for the newest employee, whispers of the park's sordid history of disappearing guests quickly surface. Escaping intact necessitates teaming up with coworkers, but… can they be trusted? Sneak into their living spaces, learn their darkest secrets by examining their belongings, and nervous tense conversation with newfound insider information to win their favor. Tiptoe through each talk carefully — study their eyes and facial tics to sense their mood. Avoid each coworker's distinct conversational triggers, as too much tension can lead to terrifying outcomes.

4DEAD

Only four seconds to live! Eat enough calories to survive moment-to-moment in a high-speed roguelike action game developed by Kishiro. All hail "No. 42," the strongest life form ever created. Invading aliens don't stand a chance…as long as they keep invading quickly! No. 42's energy needs mean it can only survive for four seconds at a time. Devour incoming enemies fast enough to ingest enough energy and keep humanity's savior alive. Dash long distances to rapidly secure rations, and overeat for temporary invincibility while munching through myriad levels of increasing difficulty.

