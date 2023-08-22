Posted in: Atari, Games, Plaion, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari 2600

Atari & Plaion Announce The Atari 2600+ Retro Console

A new retro games console is on the way as Atari and Plaion have teamed up to reveal The Atari 2600+ Console, due out this November.

Atari and Plaion have revealed that they will be releasing an all-new retro console on the market for the holidays with The Atari 2600+. This new console will take the classic design that's been faithfully recreated from the 1980 look and will launch with a cartridge that includes ten classic titles in one package. What's more, those of you who happen to still have your old games are in luck, as this is completely backwards compatible with both 2600 and 7800 titles. So unlike other retro consoles that have everything built in, this will still use the cartridge slot and give you the chance to play your old games. The console is up for pre-order right now for $130, with a launch date of November 17th, 2023.

"Launching with 10 of the most recognized games in Atari's history, including Adventure and Missile Command, the Atari 2600+ was made using modern technology to authentically replicate the original four-switch Atari 2600 Video Game System. For those looking to relive the gameplay experiences of the '70s and '80s, the CX40+ Joystick Controller comes included, recreated with the same size and layout as the original Atari 2600 Joystick Controller, for that added touch of nostalgia."

