Koei Tecmo Announces Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition For PC

Koei Tecmo revealed today that they will be releasing Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition onto PC with a release date of February 5th, 2021. As you might suspect from the name, this is everything the company has to offer for the game from DLC to updates to bonus content, all rolled into one complete package with a few improvements along the way. That includes the recently announced "The First Samurai" DLC on the way. We got more info from the team and screenshots below as well as the announcement trailer for you to enjoy. But it's going to be a long three months waiting for what is essentially a best version of the game.

The Steam release of Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition will offer players the best way to experience violent Sengoku-era Japan and the deadly Dark Realm on their PCs, as they unleash devastating attacks against plagues of merciless demons as a half-human, half-supernatural yokai warrior. The game will be playable with crystal clear 4K Ultra-HD support, alongside ultra wide-screen compatibility, HDR monitor support and 144Hz monitor support, with silky-smooth gameplay at a consistent 120 FPS on compatible systems*. Combined with full mouse and keyboard customisation support, and gamepad compatibility, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition is the most definitive version of the title available to date. "We are extremely thankful to all of our die-hard PC fans who have patiently waited to play Nioh 2," says producer Fumihiko Yasuda. "We are working hard here at Team NINJA to add the finishing touches to Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, and are excited for you to experience this gripping masocore game with a wealth of graphical customization. Ready your blades, and unleash your darkness — the formidable foes await you on February 5, 2021."