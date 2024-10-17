Posted in: Alan Wake II, Epic Games, Games, Remedy Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: alan wake

Alan Wake II Will Release The Lake House Expansion Next Week

Alan Wake II will get The Lake House expansion in a few days, as players will get new content and horrors in time for Halloween

Article Summary Alan Wake II's Lake House expansion drops October 22, 2024, just in time for Halloween horror vibes.

Explore the FBC facility with new antagonist Kiran Estevez amid reality-bending chaos and dangers.

Enjoy new music by Poe and Petri Alanko; classic Alan Wake outfit returns in Deluxe Editions.

Free Anniversary Update adds Assist Mode and accessibility, making gameplay more inclusive.

Remedy Entertainment and Epic Games confirmed today that Alan Wake II will get a new expansion in time for Halloween, as The Lake House will be out next week. The content will have you investigating some kind of happening at the local FBC office near all of the incidents that take place in the popular sequel. Along with some additional content, features, and other materials you might enjoy. Some of which depend on the version of the game you own. We have more details about the release below, along with the trailer above, as it will be out on October 22, 2024.

Alan Wake II – The Lake House

In The Lake House, players will uncover the secrets of a mysterious Federal Bureau of Control (FBC) facility on the shores of Cauldron Lake, where a catastrophic event has torn the veil between reality and the Dark Place. As FBC Agent Kiran Estevez (played by Janina Gavankar), you'll explore the twisted depths of the Lake House, a place where paranatural research has gone horribly wrong. This expansion offers a gripping survival horror experience that unfolds parallel to the main game. As you explore the facility's warped corridors and sublevels, you'll encounter "The Painted," horrifying entities born from the collision of the Dark Place and the Pacific Northwest.

Adding to the tension, The Lake House expansion features a new song from Poe (6 Deep Breaths) and an end-of-chapter track by composer Petri Alanko featuring Amelia Jones (End of an Era). Alongside the expansion, the classic Alan Wake outfit from the original game makes a return as part of the Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition. Physical Deluxe Editions for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will also be released on October 22, containing a reversible cover sleeve with exclusive artwork and a digital download code for Alan Wake Remastered. A free Anniversary Update will launch on the same day and is available for all owners of Alan Wake 2. The update includes an Assist Mode, which offers features like immortality and unlimited resources to make the experience more accessible to all players of all skill levels. The update also features a host of requested accessibility options, such as sprint toggling, motion aim for PlayStation 5, and more.

