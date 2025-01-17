Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Supercell Oy | Tagged: gordon ramsay, Hay Day

Gordon Ramsay Has Joined Mobile Game Hay Day For a Small Event

Gordon Ramsay has joined the mobile farming title Hay Day for a short time, as we see a softer, genteler side of the celebrity chef

Article Summary Gordon Ramsay joins Hay Day, showing a softer side in a limited-time event until January 24.

Ramsay replaces fan-favorite Greg, who is off on a fishing trip, helping players on their farms.

He stars in a video exploring new ways to find tranquility, with Hay Day being his ultimate choice.

Hay Day's calming effect turns Ramsay zen, even inspiring a humorous apology to past show contestants.

Mobile developer and publisher Supercell has launched a limited-time event in their game Hay Day, featuring an appearance from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. It's a bit of a joke as we get to see a softer side of Ramsey for a short time, as he has replaced the game's main character for a few days, and the devs get to have a little fun with him. You can read more about the event below, as he'll be in the game until January 24.

Hay Day – Gordon Ramsay

The celebrity chef's game of choice might surprise fans who are more used to his angry outbursts, but the world's most popular farming game is renowned for its calming properties, and Ramsay has embraced these wholeheartedly. To help spread his new-found harmony, the reformed Ramsay is entering Hay Day for a limited time, replacing fan favorite 'Greg' who has "gone on a fishing trip." From January 15-24, Ramsay will be an in-game character, where he will be taking over.

Greg's role is assisting players in looking after their farms, with new features and events also taking place. In tandem with the in-game appearance, Ramsay stars in a hilarious video revealing how he found tranquility by playing the game. It shows his journey of trying to find peace, from affirmations to digital detoxing to weighted blankets and, finally, laughter therapy. All of these fail miserably, with Hay Day being his final recipe for calmness. Demonstrating his new-found sense of calm, Ramsay posted a video apology for insults he'd directed at past contestants on Hell's Kitchen and Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares.

"I'm known for many things, but being zen is not one of them," said Gordon Ramsay. "What people don't know is thanks to Hay Day, I've found a new sense of calm from harvesting crops and feeding livestock. People will be shocked to see me as a character in such a tranquil game, but that's exactly the point — Hay Day shows that anyone, no matter who they are, can find a bit of harmony in the chaos"

"We've always known that Hay Day is a place of relaxation and calm, even for one of the most fiery individuals in entertainment," said Maya Hofree, Hay Day General Manager. "Meanwhile, we can't wait for players to meet virtual Gordon Ramsay in our game and have fun building up their own farming utopia."

