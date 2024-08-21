Posted in: Conventions, DONTNOD Entertainment, Games, Gamescom, Video Games | Tagged: DON'T NOD, Koira, Studio TOLIMA

Koira Confirmed For PS5 With New Free Demo During Gamescom 2024

After nearly a year of no news, Koira confirmed a release date, revealed a new trailer, confirmed a PS5 release, and added a free demo

Article Summary Koira confirmed for PS5 at Gamescom 2024 with a free demo now available on Steam.

Koira will release on PC and PS5 on April 17, 2025, with captivating 2D hand-drawn art.

Play as a forest spirit with a puppy companion, solving puzzles and avoiding hunters.

Experience a heartwarming tale with an original score and unique interactions between characters.

DON'T NOD and developer Studio TOLIMA have announced they will also be releasing Koira on PS5 at Gamescom 2024, along with a free demo for people to check out. We haven't heard much of anything about the game since it was originally revealed a year ago, but now we know the game will be released for both PC platforms as well as PS5 on April 17, 2025. Along with the news and the new trailer above, they have released a free demo for you to play on Steam right now.

Koira

Koira is an enchanting and wholesome game that centers around a forest spirit and her newfound puppy companion, embarking on musical and magical adventures together. As the story unfolds, the forest spirit and her puppy friend will rely on their unique abilities to protect each other from lurking danger and overcome challenges, immersing players in a truly emotional and memorable experience. In this captivating tale, players will enjoy carefully crafted 2D hand-drawn art and animation, which brings the world of Koira to life. The game's heartwarming atmosphere is enhanced by a beautiful original score that complements the poetic narrative. Solve ancient puzzles, befriend woodland creatures, and try to find your way home while avoiding danger along the way, as hunters lurk in the shadows… Koira's new trailer shows off the title's gameplay: the interactions between spirit and puppy and other woodland creatures, puzzle solving, and using stealth to avoid the relentless hunters.

Avoid danger along the way, as hunters lurk in the shadows…

Bond with your new friend: feed it, take care of it, and play with it!

Traverse-shaded groves, snowy hills, dark caves, and more.

Outsmart the relentless hunters using stealth and bravery.

Support each other to restore an ancient forest and activate its mysterious monuments.

Meet and help the animals of the forest.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!