Konami Announces Bail Or Jail Will Be Getting A Free Demo

Konami and developer Free Style Inc. are going to be releasing a free demo of their upcoming game Bail Or Jail next month. The game has been set to be released sometime in 2022 on Steam, but for the time being, we have barely seen anything from the game and we're still waiting on a proper release window to boot. So it looks like they're going to tease players a little with a new free demo that will give you enough of an experience of playing it with others online and not spoiling the entire game. You can read more about the game below as the demo will launch on May 11th.

Bail Or Jail features asymmetrical multiplayer fun where four players are split into two teams – humans versus the monster. Based on the popular children's game 'cops and robbers', the 'human' team aims to avoid capture by the monster for three minutes! If all three humans are captured within the time limit, the monster wins. Bail Or Jail features a variety of spooky maps with interesting hiding spots, cute human characters and comical monsters with different skillsets, keeping the game entertaining match after match. Players are able to build new strategies with each match and enjoy a range of settings to play with. With simple controls and amusing characters, Bail Or Jail is suitable for all ages. Anyone can jump straight into this bizarre world and enjoy what the game has to offer!

Bail Or Jail will offer players five different game modes – three online modes ("Quick Match", "Friend Match", "Join Friend") and two offline modes ("Single Player" and "Local Multiplayer"). Along with its new title, Bail Or Jail now supports 1080p screen graphics and frame rates up to 144 FPS, allowing for smoother gameplay. Additionally, players will be able to connect with Discord and directly send invites to their friends through the game. Future updates are already being planned for Bail Or Jail including new maps, event modes and characters.