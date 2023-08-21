Posted in: Epic Games, Fall Guys, Games, Konami, Video Games | Tagged: Bomberman, Super Bomberman R 2

Konami Reveals Bomberman Crossover With Fall Guys

Konami and Epic Games come together for a new crossover as you'll be getting your own Bomberman bean costume in Fall Guys.

Konami confirmed today that they will be working with Epic Games in a new crossover, as Bomberman will arrive in Fall Guys. The move is part of a promotion for the new Super Bomberman R 2 game on the way next month, as you'll be getting a Bomberman bean to play with as you traverse the various courses. There really isn't a lot to this announcement beyond the fact that you'll be able to play as the new bean on September 14th. There are no plans for special levels or in-game designs beyond the costume; it's simply a cosmetic to go have fun with. Which is kind of a bummer; it would be cool to see what the Fall Guys version of a Bomberman course would be like. But hey, its another option in the closet for us to pick from!

"Fall Guys is a free, cross-platform, massively multiplayer, party royale game where you and your fellow contestants compete through escalating rounds of absurd obstacle course chaos until one lucky victor remains! You're invited to dive and dodge your way to victory in the pantheon of clumsy. Rookie or pro? Solo or partied up? Fall Guys delivers ever-evolving, high-concentrated hilarity and fun. The only thing more important than winning is looking as ridiculous as possible while doing it. Grab the silliest costume you can and fall in line—the show's about to start."

Competitive & Cooperative: Tumble between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges—or take on the Blunderdome with up to 3 friends!

Tumble between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges—or take on the Blunderdome with up to 3 friends! Play with Friends: Fall Guys supports cross-play, cross-platform parties and cross-progression via your Epic Games Account.

Fall Guys supports cross-play, cross-platform parties and cross-progression via your Epic Games Account. Ever-Evolving Content: Play stays fresh with Limited Time Events and new game modes. Each Season brings with it new costumes, collabs, obstacles and ways to play.

Play stays fresh with Limited Time Events and new game modes. Each Season brings with it new costumes, collabs, obstacles and ways to play. Gloriously Customizable: Choose from a multitude of Colors, Patterns, Costumes, and Nameplates."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!