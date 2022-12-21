Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG 25th Anniversary Sets

Konami revealed some of the content they have on the way for the 25th Anniversary of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. Six new items were revealed today as they are releasing a special 25th Anniversary Legendary Collection containing a lot of throwback cards that will become tournament legal again once this set drops. So those competing on the circuit after mid-July are in for some surprises. They're also releasing five special editions of previous booster packs, all of which we have listed here below. The big box you see here will be released on April 19th, 2023, while the five boosters will be coming out between July 12th-14th.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game – Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition

The very first Legendary Collection is reborn as Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition! It contains 6 Booster Packs and 6 Ultra Cards, including special variant cards of some of the most famous monsters from the original anime series. In addition to the 6 Ultra Rare cards, which include the highly requested and sought-after original Egyptian God Card Promos, the 25th Anniversary Edition will include a bonus 7th card! This 7th card will offer Duelists a sneak peek at a brand-new rarity created just for the 25th Anniversary celebrations: The Quarter Century Secret Rare!

Each Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition will include one random Quarter Century Secret Rare version of one of the six special variant cards to give Duelists a taste of what's to come! Legendary Collection: 25th Anniversary Edition contains: one pack of Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon, one pack of Metal Raiders, one pack of Spell Ruler, one pack of Pharaoh's Servant, one pack of Dark Crisis, one pack of Invasion of Chaos, one Ultra Rare Obelisk the Tormentor card, one Ultra Rare Slifer the Sky Dragon card, one Ultra Rare The Winged Dragon of Ra card, one Ultra Rare Blue-Eyes White Dragon card, one Ultra Rare Dark Magician card, one Ultra Rare Red-Eyes Black Dragon card, and one Quarter Century Secret Rare version of one of the six aforementioned cards (random).

Legend Of Blue-Eyes White Dragon

Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon was the very first Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game booster set ever released! For years, you could only get your hands on these coveted packs as part of the Legendary Collection, but now, just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the card game, they're being made available as standalone booster packs! Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon was notable not just for being the first booster set, but also for introducing famous cards like Exodia the Forbidden One, as well as incredible Spell Cards like Pot of Greed and Raigeki. This printing will feature both Secret Rares from the set. The complete Legend of Blue-Eyes White Dragon booster set is 126 cards, including 82 Commons, 22 Rares, 10 Super Rares, 10 Ultra Rares, and 2 Secret Rares.

Metal Raiders

Metal Raiders was the second Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game booster set ever released! For years, you could only get your hands on these coveted packs as part of the Legendary Collection, but now, just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the card game, they're being made available as standalone booster packs! This set is famous for introducing many incredibly powerful Trap Cards, including Yugi's Mirror Force and the first wave of Counter Trap Cards: Horn of Heaven, Magic Jammer, Seven Tools of the Bandit, and, you can't forget Solemn Judgment! Of course, Metal Raiders didn't leave Duelists defenseless against these powerful cards – Heavy Storm also made its debut in this set! This printing will feature both Secret Rares from the set. The complete Metal Raiders booster set is 144 cards, including 100 Commons, 22 Rares, 10 Super Rares, 10 Ultra Rares, 2 Secret Rares

Spell Ruler

Spell Ruler was the third Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game booster set ever released! For years, you could only get your hands on these coveted packs as part of the Legendary Collection, but now, just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the card game, they're being made available as a standalone booster! Spell Ruler was the first appearance of Ritual Spell Cards, Ritual Monsters, and Quick-Play Spell Cards like Mystical Space Typhoon. This was the first appearance of Pegasus' Toon World and Toon monsters from the first Yu-Gi-Oh! animated series, including the beloved Blue-Eyes Toon Dragon! Joining them were powerful Spell Cards like Delinquent Duo, Snatch Steal, and Painful Choice. This printing will feature both Secret Rares from the set. The complete Spell Ruler booster set is 104 cards, including 65 Commons, 17 Rares, 10 Super Rares, 10 Ultra Rares, and 2 Secret Rares.

Pharaoh's Servant

Pharaoh's Servant was the fourth Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game booster set ever released! For years, you could only get your hands on these coveted packs as part of the Legendary Collection, but now, just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the card game, they're being made available as a standalone booster! Pharaoh's Servant was the debut for Pegasus' ultimate monster, Thousand-Eyes Restrict, and it also introduced era defining cards like Jinzo and Imperial Order to the game as well. Pharaoh's Servant made it easier than ever to revive your monsters with Premature Burial and Call of the Haunted or burn away your opponent's Life Points with Ceasefire. This printing will feature both Secret Rares from the set. The complete Pharaoh's Servant booster set is 105 cards, including 66 Commons, 17 Rares, 10 Super Rares, 10 Ultra Rares, and 2 Secret Rares.

Invasion Of Chaos

Invasion of Chaos is one of the most iconic Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game booster sets of all time! For years, you could only get your hands on these coveted packs as part of the Legendary Collection, but now, just in time to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the card game, they're being made available as a standalone booster! Invasion of Chaos unleashed a variety of powerful cards that rewarded Duelists who packed their Decks with LIGHT and DARK Attribute monsters. The legendary Black Luster Soldier – Envoy of the Beginning and Chaos Emperor Dragon – Envoy of the End dominated Duels and the Spell-retrieving Dark Magician of Chaos joined them thanks to the incredibly powerful Dimension Fusion Spell Card! This printing will feature both Secret Rares from the set. The complete Invasion of Chaos booster set is 112 cards, including 73 Commons, 17 Rares, 10 Super Rares, 10 Ultra Rares, and 2 Secret Rares.