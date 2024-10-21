Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7Levels, Kong: Survivor Instinct

Kong: Survivor Instinct Shows Off First Gameplay Footage

Check out the latest gameplay footage for Kong: Survivor Instinct as we get a good 15 minutes worth of content showing off the game

Article Summary Unveil 15 minutes of intense new gameplay from Kong: Survivor Instinct ahead of its release.

Experience thrilling battles and survival in a collapsing city with unique Titan interactions.

Utilize Monarch tech to influence Titans and combat enemies in this Monsterverse adventure.

Join a gripping storyline post-Godzilla vs. Kong, facing off against mercenaries and Titans.

Developer and publisher 7Levels dropped new extended footage this past week for Kong: Survivor Instinct as we have a better look at how the game will play. This is 15 minutes worth of gameplay going over the first part of the game, including the intro cinematic to give you an idea about the story you're delving into. We get to see a little bit of everything in this, including how you'll use Kong to your advantage to help you navigate the city. Enjoy the footage, as the game will be out tomorrow, October 22, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Kong: Survivor Instinct

A sudden Titan attack prompts massive evacuation efforts, but not everyone makes it to safety before the devastation ensues. Caught in the crossfire between battling monsters, many residents become trapped in the collapsing city—your only daughter among them! Kong: Survivor Instinct is a 2.5D action-adventure game that combines realistic platforming, challenging combat, and Metroidvania-style exploration during a thrilling quest of survival worthy of the Monsterverse franchise. Influence the Titans with Monarch tech and use their enormous strength to your advantage as you navigate a treacherous maze of collapsing buildings, toxic leaks, and raging fires. Scavenge for resources, weapons, and tools to solve environmental puzzles and defend yourself against both human and monster enemies.

Explore and survive as you encounter Kong in all his majestic glory, face the formidable Abaddon, and confront other new and returning superspecies and Titans! Whether you scavenge through half-destroyed buildings or fight off mercenaries, these enormous monsters are nearby, directly or indirectly impacting your gameplay. Though the Titans pose a lethal threat, you can – and must – influence their behavior with the ORCA Σ, a new prototype inspired by Monarch's technology. Discover an official Monsterverse story set shortly after the events of Godzilla vs. Kong. Stand your ground against the Hyenas, a mercenary group led by Alan Jonah. Reemerging after the events of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the former eco-terrorist leader returns in Kong: Kong: Survivor Instinct with a new villainous scheme.

