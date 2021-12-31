Krafton Teases Fresh PUBG New State Map Coming Next Year

Krafton Inc. only launched PUBG New State a few months ago and already the company is teasing a brand new map on the way. Today the team posted a bit of an end-of-year blog going over some of the pros from the year after they launched the game. But the bulk of the blog focuses on the fact that a new map is coming to the game next year, and they provided a few photos showing off what the map will look like. As you can see from the image below, it looks like they've taken more of a futuristic farming approach to the level, and created multiple tiers of the natural landscape to fight from in what feels like a mid-to-southwest map. Here's what the team wrote in full about it as we now wait for a launch date.

We've been busy preparing a lot of new content, which we plan on rolling out in 2022. The first batch of major updates will be released in the first two months of 2022, and the details will be revealed at a later date — so keep an eye out for what's coming! We are also getting a new Battleground ready for Survivors, which will launch in mid-2022. For now, here's a sneak peek of the upcoming map!

Although we have many updates and milestones in the works for next year, one of our biggest priorities in 2022 is to continue making updates and improvements so that we meet and exceed your expectations both on and off the Battlegrounds. We also want to make sure to provide all our global Survivors the best service and gaming experience, regardless of location or device. We will strive to actively seek to open and transparent communication with all our Survivors and listen to the community to build better Battlegrounds together. If 2021 was the beginning of the new Battlegrounds, 2022 will be the year when we grow and build it… together.