Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astral Clocktower Studios, Kristala

Kristala Releases First Developer Diary About Its World

Check out the first developer diary for the game Kristala, as they explore the realm as well as several mechanics you'll interact with

Article Summary Astral Clocktower Studios unveils Kristala’s first developer diary, spotlighting the world of Ailur.

Explore deep lore shaped by the Mad King's war, plus lush environments and unique feline races.

Experience soulslike combat with agile parkour, magic casting, stealth, and weapon abilities.

Customize your feline hero’s fur, clan origin, class, weapon, and magic for a tailored playstyle.

Indie game developer and publisher Astral Clocktower Studios has released the first developer diary for their upcoming game, Kristala. In this particular video, which we have here, you learn a bit more about the Mad King's war and how it's shaped the world of Ailur. You also get the lay of the land in several ways, including a look at the environments, feline character customization options, and other aspects to make this particular soulslike feel more original. Enjoy the diary!

Kristala

Embark on an epic journey featuring challenging combat, acrobatic parkour, and exploration through the vast world of Ailur and it's clan lands to uncover a detailed story. Become the role of a fledgling feral warrior who must master the magic of the ancient sacred Kristals by proving themselves worth of the ancient Raksaka warriors, the most powerful warriors in all of Ailur and the governing body for the feline beings who live there, the Anagativa.

Avoid damage by blocking, dashing/rolling + deflecting attacks. Win battles by combining light + heavy attacks, utilizing multiple weapon abilities, and the casting of spells. Regenerate Mana by engaging in melee combat. Use multiple means for attack on the various mutated monsters living in Ailur such as utilizing traversal for aerial assassinations, using your cat-like abilities to sneak up on enemies using stealth, taking them on up-front with your weapons, and using your vast magical abilities. Use Ailur's environment to your advantage by swinging on tree branches, wall-jumping, climbing, balancing on tightropes, running along rooftops, and crawling on all fours to sneak your way through small openings.

Customize your feline using Kristala's character customization menu that allows you to choose from a vast variety of fur patterns in various fur lengths as well as choosing your clan origin, which determines your character's eye color and the magic type you will use throughout the game. You will also choose your class, which determines your weapon, armor, and starting stat loadouts. You can develop your feline character as you play through a combo of leveling up stats, magic, and feline abilities all adaptive to your play-style.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!