KungFu Kickball Confirms New February Release Date

WhaleFood Games and publisher Blowfish Studios confirmed they have a new release date for KungFu Kickball as the game will drop next month. Originally the game was set to be released back in December 2021, however, in November they had to announce the game wouldn't make its release date and was being pushed back. This week is the first time we've heard of a new date, which will take place on February 10th, 2022. As far as we can tell, nothing was added or changed during that time, it was just given an extra two months to be completed so you can compete in some intense 1v1 and 2v2 kickball action, both at home and online in cross-play for PC and all three major consoles. Enjoy the latest trailer below showing off the game's current look and feel.

"KungFu Kickball is right around the corner, ready to bring its seamless crossplay action to platform fighter fans across all platforms next month!" said Ben Lee, co-founder, Blowfish Studios. "Our team has put tons of effort into ensuring that the pick-up-and-play accessibility was an enjoyable experience for casual and competitive players everywhere. So let's kick it in February!" Dash into the arena and prepare for kick-filled matches fusing intense martial arts with high-speed sportsball. Train with five martial masters with specialized fighting styles on six different stages. Strike, block, and headbutt the ball and other challengers to make legendary plays for the enemy's goal bell. Hone kinetic kung fu kicks in a comprehensive training mode before stepping up to the big leagues. Compete in 1v1 or 2v2 local or online multiplayer matches across all major platforms thanks to full crossplay to keep the good times kicking. Enjoy an intuitive, three-button control scheme with a skill ceiling that allows all competitors from novices to experts to join in on the fun! Strategize offensive and defensive plays to outsmart opponents, and claim the title of Kickball Master.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KungFu Kickball – Available on PC, Mac and Consoles on Feb 10th! (https://youtu.be/ybmH4bZVA74)