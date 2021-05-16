La-Mulana 2 Will Be Getting New DLC Called "Tower Of Oannes"

Active Gaming Media and Playism will be releasing a new DLC pack into La-Mulana 2 as players will have to climb the Tower Of Oannes. The new DLC will have you exploring a tower of a tribe that people thought long to be extinct. Turns out, they're not as extinct as people thought they were, as you will traverse every level discovering what became of them while also seeking out treasure. The DLC is available now, and you can check out a trailer for it below.

Tower of Oannes is the brand new DLC for hit title La-Mulana 2. Revisit the ruins of Eg-Lana, following the discovery of survivors from a tribe believed to be extinct. Exiled from Eg-Lana for lacking the required intelligence, the 4th Children have broken the seal to unleash an invincible power. New area Tower of Oannes boasts a level of difficulty that rivals the Hell Temple and is the perfect gift for all the hardcore La-Mulana lovers out there. Get ready, it will take everything that you have to give.

5 years have passed since a certain archeologist uncovered the secrets of the La-Mulana ruins, said to be the origin of civilization. That led to the unfortunate collapse of the ruins, preventing any meaningful research to be conducted since. Residing in a nearby village, the ancient guardians of the ruins, known as the 7th children of "the mother of all mankind", started looking for a new way of life. As time passed, they turned the area around the ruin entrance into a tourist destination… until monsters started appearing from all over the ruins.

The "mother" of the La-Mulana ruins was supposed to be dormant, how has she given birth to these monsters? The village elder tried locating the archeologist, but to no avail. That is when Lumisa Kosugi, daughter of the archeologist, turns up at the village… Known as the "other" La-Mulana, Eg-Lana served as penal colony for the inhabitants of the ruins and is a place filled with spite, hatred, and rage. You won't believe the awesome mystery of Eg-Lana you uncover at the end of your journey…