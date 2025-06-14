Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: La Poste, stamps, tetris

La Poste Partners With Tetris For New Line Of Stamps

La Poste has partnered with The Tetris Company for a new line of collectible stamps featuring the iconic puzzle video game Tetris

The Tetris stamps are available online and at French post offices, valid for both domestic and international mail.

La Poste uses Tetris-inspired parcel stacking to boost truck efficiency and reduce carbon emissions drastically.

The collaboration is set to be showcased at Vivatech Paris 2025 with keynotes and interactive experiences.

La Poste announced this week that they have partnered with The Tetris Company to make a new line of collectible Tetris postage stamps. Four iconic stamps, which you can see here, depicting different eras of the iconic puzzle game, will be available for purchase while also partnering to lower carbon emissions. You can purchase them right now for €11 (roughly $12.70), and the stamps can be used for international postage if you so desire. We have more details on the stamps and the promotion or you below.

La Poste x Tetris

To celebrate, collectible Tetris-themed stamps will be released and sold online and at major post offices throughout France. These special edition stamps are valid for mail sent domestically and internationally from France. The collaboration will also take center stage at Vivatech Paris 2025 on June 13, 2025. Philippe Wahl, CEO of La Poste Groupe, and Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris, will share the story behind their partnership in a joint keynote presentation on the main stage. Attendees can explore the collaboration further at the La Poste booth through creative animations and interactive content.

With 490 million parcels delivered in France in 2024, La Poste set out to answer the question, "How can we reconcile the growing volume of parcels to be handled each year with the ambitious goal of decarbonization?" An immediate, practical, and responsible solution was needed, and it came from an unlikely place – the world of video games. With a logic as playful as it is effective: stack as many parcels as possible in the trucks, avoiding empty spaces, just like in Tetris.

La Poste's floor-to-ceiling stacking strategy has dramatically improved the efficiency of its transportation and has managed to reduce carbon emissions in the process. By maximizing space in each truck, using the Tetris mindset, the number of parcels transported in each truck has gone from 1,500 to 4,500. More efficient loading means fewer trucks on the road, lower fuel consumption, and over 15,000 tons of CO2 emissions avoided every year. This innovative partnership between La Poste and The Tetris Company showcases a brilliant fusion of playful ingenuity and sustainable logistics, setting a new standard for environmental innovation.

