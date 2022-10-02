Labyrinth Of The Demon King Will Be Coming To Consoles

Top Hat Studios confirmed this week that they will be bringing Labyrinth Of The Demon King over to consoles. Developed by one-man studio J. R. Hudepohl, the game was already planned for release onto PC sometime in 2023. The expansion of the game to consoles will simply bring it to a wider audience when it eventually comes out. The announcement came with a new trailer as well, which you can check out below.

The World has entered The Latter Age Of The Dharma. Society is crumbling. War has spread throughout the country. Disease and famine have killed thousands, and demons walk the very earth itself. You are an Ashigaru, a footsoldier in the service of Lord Takeda Nobumitsu. Deceived by a powerful demon king, your lord led his army into an ambush. All perished except for you. Against your wishes your lord sacrificed his life to aid your escape from the battle. You have made a vow to track down the demon who betrayed your lord and end it's life. You take what could possibly be your final breaths on this mortal plane, and prepare yourself to enter… The Labyrinth Of the Demon King!

Labyrinth Of The Demon King is a brilliant ode to classic Japanese-developed horror themed PlayStation 1 games like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and King's Field, as well as other inspirations such as Condemned: Criminal Origins. A first-person survival horror game set in feudal Japan possessing an intense focus on a dark atmosphere, stealth exploration, and brutal first person combat, Labyrinth Of The Demon Kingis in an epic steeped in traditional Japanese folklore and mythology; a tale of vengeance to track down the demon who betrayed your lord and end its life. Complete with a PS1 style dither filter, the game pays homage to the origins of timeless Japanese horror game franchises, with a touch of influence from Akira Kurosawa to boot.