Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artificer, Minos

Labyrinth Puzzle Game Minos Will Launch Later This Week

Protect the Minotaur at all costs as you become the labyrinth master in this new roguelike puzzle game Minos, launching this week

Article Summary Minos launches this week on Steam, blending roguelike action with strategic maze-building mechanics.

Defend the legendary Minotaur by designing deadly labyrinths full of traps to thwart heroic invaders.

Customize your maze each run with shifting gates, pressure plates, and elaborate chain-reaction traps.

Unravel the myth of the Minotaur as you decide the fate of heroes and creatures in every unique playthrough.

Devolver Digital and developer Artificer have confirmed the launch date for their upcoming game, Minos, as it arrives later this week. In case you haven't seen the game before, this is a roguelike labyrinth-building, strategic puzzle title in which you are tasked with protecting the Minotaur you find at the center of every maze from the would-be heroes who have decided to invade the maze and disturb his sanctuary, all with the goal of slaying him for glory. You'll be able to build whatever traps you see fit to hinder them and ultimately protect him from the danger they bring, as well as build your own mazes. We have more details from the publisher for you here, as well as the latest trailer and screenshots of the game, as it will be released on PC via Steam on April 9, 2026.

Protect The Minotaur With Every Puzzle Possible In Minos

Minos is a maze-building roguelite where you, the fabled Minotaur, must defend your sanctuary from bloodthirsty adventurers. They've heard the stories of a monster in the dark, fame and riches waiting for the one who slays it. What they don't know is that you are the one who built this maze, laid the traps, and now lie in wait. Every run brings new enemies, new traps, and new ways to turn their bravery into a bloody disaster. No two nights are ever the same.

Build Your Perfect Trap: Drag walls, gates, and corridors into place to shape your maze however you like. Make long, winding paths full of traps or confuse and split them up with rotating passages and shifting gates. It's your labyrinth. Cruel or clever, it's up to you.

Drag walls, gates, and corridors into place to shape your maze however you like. Make long, winding paths full of traps or confuse and split them up with rotating passages and shifting gates. It's your labyrinth. Cruel or clever, it's up to you. Chain Reactions of Death: Every spike, boulder, blade, and fire trap can be linked into intricate sequences. Set pressure plates to trigger a whole cascade of chaos, fooling heroes into thinking they are making progress, right before everything goes beautifully, horribly wrong.

Every spike, boulder, blade, and fire trap can be linked into intricate sequences. Set pressure plates to trigger a whole cascade of chaos, fooling heroes into thinking they are making progress, right before everything goes beautifully, horribly wrong. Who's the Real Monster?: Uncover the story behind the Minotaur and the man who became it. What drove Daedalus to create such a place? When Theseus finally comes, you'll decide who deserves to walk out alive.

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