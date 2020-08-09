Lands Of Raynar Announced For PC & Next-Gen Consoles

This week, Gaming Factory and Polish-German studio DeSand announced that Lands Of Raynar would be on the way for next-gen consoles and PC. The game itself is going to be will be a story adventure combining elements of RTS and RPG genres, as well as different knowledge system mechanics married to varied degrees of gameplay. Which is basically they're way of saying it will be groundbreaking in a unique way. While we do know where the game will eventually land, the devs did not provide a release window, not even indicating it would come out in 2021. But they did release a trailer you can see below with a snippet of the announcement, roughly showing how it will look. So this may end up being the first indie game we know will end up in 2022 for sure. We'll see how things go, but for now, enjoy the trailer.

Lands Of Raynar is a first-person game with elements of RTS and RPG, featuring an open world and a fresh approach to sandbox solutions. DeSand studio is focusing on a single-player story mode but it also considers the introduction of multiplayer options. You play Karia, one of the last inhabitants of the fallen lands, accompanied by a mystical fawn called Ivy. As the game's creators reveal, discovering the dark past, mysterious objects and the mythical creature known as Mórrí will play a major role in the story. "Our goal is to combine a rich and open world with an engaging and comprehensive story. Lands Of Raynar is a unique adventure set in mystical realities and full of ancient secrets. We are creating a world that is meant to fascinate on many different levels. The main storyline will also be equally mysterious and unique, and the story will evoke very different emotions in the players. References to European mythology will also appear in many places, including mainly Celtic and Slavic mythology" says the CEO of DeSand, Jakub Struś.